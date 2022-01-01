Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 vs OnePlus 6 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 vs OnePlus 6

Sony Xperia 1
OnePlus 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the OnePlus 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • 60% higher pixel density (643 vs 402 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (659 against 456 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (530K versus 400K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (25:39 vs 19:47 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1
vs
OnePlus 6

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19:9
PPI 643 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84.12%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 97.4%
PWM 245 Hz 236 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 +45%
659 nits
OnePlus 6
456 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 167 mm (6.57 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1
82%
OnePlus 6 +3%
84.12%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 and OnePlus 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 630
GPU clock 585 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 +44%
735
OnePlus 6
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 +14%
2595
OnePlus 6
2283
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 1 +32%
530052
OnePlus 6
400326
CPU 156528 102075
GPU 190308 164911
Memory 73266 57690
UX 115234 77128
Total score 530052 400326
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia 1 +112%
3067
OnePlus 6
1447
Stability 87% 97%
Graphics test 18 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 3067 1447
PCMark 3.0 score 9566 8357
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - OxygenOS 11
OS size 23 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 05:52 hr 08:07 hr
Watching video 09:06 hr 11:16 hr
Gaming 03:54 hr 03:44 hr
Standby 71 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Xperia 1
19:47 hr
OnePlus 6 +30%
25:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 135° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 1
99
OnePlus 6 +1%
100
Video quality
Xperia 1
84
OnePlus 6 +4%
87
Generic camera score
Xperia 1
94
OnePlus 6 +2%
96

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1 +1%
82.5 dB
OnePlus 6
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 May 2018
Release date April 2019 May 2018
SAR (head) 1.12 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

