Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the OnePlus 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.