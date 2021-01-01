Sony Xperia 1 vs Samsung Galaxy A20e
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
- Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
- 4.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (440K versus 97K)
- 117% higher pixel density (643 vs 296 PPI)
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (653 against 471 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 39 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|296 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82%
|80.98%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|96.2%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|349 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|32.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1357:1
Design and build
|Height
|167 mm (6.57 inches)
|147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Purple
|Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 +214%
737
235
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 +205%
2578
845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 +352%
440044
97385
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|-
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|23 GB
|10.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:10 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|135°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
99
Video quality
84
Generic camera score
94
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|6
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|April 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 887 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.12 W/kg
|0.5 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.95 W/kg
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 is definitely a better buy.
