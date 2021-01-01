Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 vs Galaxy A21s – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s

Сони Иксперия 1
Sony Xperia 1
VS
Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • 4.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (440K versus 106K)
  • 138% higher pixel density (643 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (653 against 489 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 51% longer battery life (119 vs 79 hours)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type OLED PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 643 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82% 82.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 88.4%
PWM 245 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 30.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 +34%
653 nits
Galaxy A21s
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 167 mm (6.57 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP65 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 1
82%
Galaxy A21s +1%
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 585 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 +292%
737
Galaxy A21s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 +136%
2578
Galaxy A21s
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 +311%
440044
Galaxy A21s
106989

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM - One UI 2,0
OS size 23 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1
8:57 hr
Galaxy A21s +110%
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1
11:10 hr
Galaxy A21s +56%
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1
25:00 hr
Galaxy A21s +58%
39:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 135° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1 +4%
81.8 dB
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2019 May 2020
Release date April 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 887 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 1.12 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

