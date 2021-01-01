Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 vs Galaxy A50 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50

Сони Иксперия 1
VS
Самсунг Галакси А50
Sony Xperia 1
Samsung Galaxy A50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (440K versus 161K)
  • 60% higher pixel density (643 vs 403 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (663 against 548 nits)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (98 vs 79 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 14 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1
vs
Galaxy A50

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 643 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 141.5%
PWM 245 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 +21%
663 nits
Galaxy A50
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 167 mm (6.57 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof IP65 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1
82%
Galaxy A50 +4%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 585 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 +120%
736
Galaxy A50
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 +110%
2551
Galaxy A50
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia 1 +151%
366650
Galaxy A50
146103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 +172%
440134
Galaxy A50
161742
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.1
OS size 23 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1
8:57 hr
Galaxy A50 +42%
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1
11:10 hr
Galaxy A50 +40%
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 +3%
25:00 hr
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 135° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 1 +16%
99
Galaxy A50
85
Video quality
Xperia 1 +6%
84
Galaxy A50
79
Generic camera score
Xperia 1 +13%
94
Galaxy A50
83

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1
82.5 dB
Galaxy A50 +3%
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2019
Release date April 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 887 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.12 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
