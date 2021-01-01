Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.