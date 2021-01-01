Sony Xperia 1 vs Samsung Galaxy A71
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
- Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
- 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (440K versus 251K)
- 64% higher pixel density (643 vs 393 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (653 against 512 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 737 and 535 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
- Shows 29% longer battery life (102 vs 79 hours)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
68
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|82%
|87.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|98.2%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|247 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|3.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|167 mm (6.57 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Purple
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 +38%
737
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 +52%
2578
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 +75%
440044
251824
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (72nd and 191st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|-
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|23 GB
|23.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:57 hr
Galaxy A71 +54%
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:10 hr
Galaxy A71 +57%
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
Galaxy A71 +20%
30:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|135°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Xperia 1 +11%
99
89
Video quality
Xperia 1 +14%
84
74
Generic camera score
Xperia 1 +12%
94
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 887 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.12 W/kg
|0.51 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.95 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 is definitely a better buy.
