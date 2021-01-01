Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.