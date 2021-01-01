Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 vs Samsung Galaxy S10

Sony Xperia 1
Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (440K versus 393K)
  • 17% higher pixel density (643 vs 551 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (812 against 653 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 6.08% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19:9
PPI 643 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 82% 88.08%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.1%
PWM 245 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1
653 nits
Galaxy S10 +24%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 167 mm (6.57 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 1
82%
Galaxy S10 +7%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 585 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 +7%
737
Galaxy S10
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 +27%
2578
Galaxy S10
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 +12%
440044
Galaxy S10
393293
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (72nd and 92nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.0
OS size 23 GB 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1
8:57 hr
Galaxy S10 +18%
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1
11:10 hr
Galaxy S10 +13%
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 +18%
25:00 hr
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 135° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 1
99
Galaxy S10 +15%
114
Video quality
Xperia 1
84
Galaxy S10 +15%
97
Generic camera score
Xperia 1
94
Galaxy S10 +16%
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1
81.8 dB
Galaxy S10 +8%
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 February 2019
Release date April 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 887 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 1.12 W/kg 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 1.

