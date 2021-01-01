Sony Xperia 1 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 23% higher pixel density (643 vs 524 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 23% longer battery life (97 vs 79 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 440K)
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (789 against 653 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 8.5% more screen real estate
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|524 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|82%
|90.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.7%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|214 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|167 mm (6.57 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Purple
|Black, Gray, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
737
Galaxy S20 Plus +23%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2578
Galaxy S20 Plus +11%
2874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
440044
Galaxy S20 Plus +18%
520533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (72nd and 35th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|-
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|23 GB
|23.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 84 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:57 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus +52%
13:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:10 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus +54%
17:09 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 +19%
25:00 hr
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 1.1x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|135°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 3872
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
99
Galaxy S20 Plus +28%
127
Video quality
84
Galaxy S20 Plus +19%
100
Generic camera score
94
Galaxy S20 Plus +26%
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2020
|Release date
|April 2019
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 887 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.12 W/kg
|0.38 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.95 W/kg
|1.57 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1