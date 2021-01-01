Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 II vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Comes with 785 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 2815 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (92 vs 84 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 175K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (627 against 513 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 457 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 77.6% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 99.4%
PWM 116 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 10 ms 16 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II
513 nits
iPhone 12 +22%
627 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
iPhone 12 +11%
86%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Apple GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 II
318
iPhone 12 +397%
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II
1577
iPhone 12 +156%
4032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II
175532
iPhone 12 +229%
577345

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
iPhone 12 +3%
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II +40%
18:23 hr
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr
iPhone 12 +11%
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 II +4%
83.8 dB
iPhone 12
80.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2020
Release date September 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.

