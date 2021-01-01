Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 II vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 II vs Apple iPhone XR

Сони Иксперия 10 II
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Sony Xperia 10 II
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 59K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 658 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 2942 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (92 vs 78 hours)
  • 40% higher pixel density (457 vs 326 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (690 against 518 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 457 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.6% 79%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 100%
PWM 116 Hz Not detected
Response time 10 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II
518 nits
iPhone XR +33%
690 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
iPhone XR +2%
79%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 II
321
iPhone XR +245%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II
1552
iPhone XR +42%
2197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia 10 II
134577
iPhone XR +148%
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II +191%
173963
iPhone XR
59816
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
iPhone XR +8%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II +21%
18:23 hr
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II +16%
17:40 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB
iPhone XR +4%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2018
Release date September 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XR is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

