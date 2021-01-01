Sony Xperia 10 II vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 59K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Comes with 658 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 2942 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 18% longer battery life (92 vs 78 hours)
- 40% higher pixel density (457 vs 326 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (690 against 518 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.6%
|79%
|RGB color space
|99.1%
|100%
|PWM
|116 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|10 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1920:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|69 mm (2.72 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
321
iPhone XR +245%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1552
iPhone XR +42%
2197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
134577
iPhone XR +148%
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II +191%
173963
59816
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|OS size
|-
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:08 hr
iPhone XR +8%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II +21%
18:23 hr
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II +16%
17:40 hr
15:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|September 2018
|Release date
|September 2020
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XR is definitely a better buy.
