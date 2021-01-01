Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 II vs Pixel 4 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 II vs Google Pixel 4

Сони Иксперия 10 II
Sony Xperia 10 II
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4
Google Pixel 4

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (92 vs 62 hours)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 2800 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (513 against 423 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (394K versus 175K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type OLED POLED
Size 6 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19:9
PPI 457 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 77.6% 79.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 95.5%
PWM 116 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 10 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II +21%
513 nits
Pixel 4
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
Pixel 4 +3%
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 640
GPU clock 600 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 II
318
Pixel 4 +95%
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II
1577
Pixel 4 +54%
2432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II
175532
Pixel 4 +125%
394873
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (270th and 91st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
OS size - 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II +29%
12:08 hr
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II +63%
18:23 hr
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr
Pixel 4 +18%
20:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB
Pixel 4 +1%
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2019
Release date September 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 749 USD
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Sony Xperia 10 II
2. Apple iPhone SE (2020) and Sony Xperia 10 II
3. Sony Xperia 10 and 10 II
4. Sony Xperia 1 and 10 II
5. Samsung Galaxy S10e and Google Pixel 4
6. Apple iPhone XR and Google Pixel 4
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel 4
8. Huawei P40 and Google Pixel 4
9. OnePlus 7T and Google Pixel 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish