Sony Xperia 10 II
Huawei P40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 175K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990 5G
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (583 against 513 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.7% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 457 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 77.6% 86.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 129.7%
PWM 116 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 10 ms 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II
513 nits
Huawei P40 +14%
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
Huawei P40 +11%
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 II
318
Huawei P40 +144%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II
1577
Huawei P40 +97%
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II
175532
Huawei P40 +177%
485432
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (270th and 46th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM - EMUI 11
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
Huawei P40 +10%
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II
18:23 hr
Huawei P40 +1%
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr
Huawei P40 +28%
22:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 II +6%
83.8 dB
Huawei P40
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 March 2020
Release date September 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 625 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
