Sony Xperia 10 II vs Huawei P40
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Weighs 24 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 175K)
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990 5G
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (583 against 513 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 8.7% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|77.6%
|86.3%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.1%
|129.7%
|PWM
|116 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|10 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|69 mm (2.72 inches)
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
318
Huawei P40 +144%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1577
Huawei P40 +97%
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175532
Huawei P40 +177%
485432
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (270th and 46th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|-
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:08 hr
Huawei P40 +10%
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:23 hr
Huawei P40 +1%
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
17:40 hr
Huawei P40 +28%
22:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 625 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1