Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 II vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 II vs Huawei P40 Lite

Сони Иксперия 10 II
Sony Xperia 10 II
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • 15% higher pixel density (457 vs 398 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 32 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 175K)
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (121 vs 92 hours)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3600 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
  • 81% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 577 and 318 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type OLED LTPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.2:9
PPI 457 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 77.6% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 98.8%
PWM 116 Hz Not detected
Response time 10 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast - 976:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II
513 nits
P40 Lite
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
P40 Lite +8%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 600 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 II
318
P40 Lite +81%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II
1577
P40 Lite +17%
1839
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II
175532
P40 Lite +85%
325044
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (270th and 125th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM - EMUI 10
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
P40 Lite +49%
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II +17%
18:23 hr
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr
P40 Lite +91%
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 February 2020
Release date September 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Sony Xperia 10 II
2. Apple iPhone SE (2020) and Sony Xperia 10 II
3. Sony Xperia 10 and 10 II
4. Sony Xperia 1 and 10 II
5. Huawei P30 Lite and P40 Lite
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei P40 Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei P40 Lite
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Huawei P40 Lite
9. Huawei Honor 20 and P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish