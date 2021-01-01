Sony Xperia 10 II vs OnePlus 8 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 48 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
- 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 175K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.78 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 910 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 3600 mAh
- Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (880 against 513 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 13.2% more screen real estate
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
87
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|77.6%
|90.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.1%
|99.9%
|PWM
|116 Hz
|258 Hz
|Response time
|10 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|69 mm (2.72 inches)
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
318
8 Pro +185%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1577
8 Pro +110%
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175532
8 Pro +234%
586732
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores (270th and 13th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|-
|OxygenOS 10.0
|OS size
|-
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|4510 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 23 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:08 hr
8 Pro +2%
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II +10%
18:23 hr
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
17:40 hr
8 Pro +63%
28:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
Video quality
103
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 750 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
