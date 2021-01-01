Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.