Sony Xperia 10 II vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Sony Xperia 10 II
VS
OnePlus 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 48 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 175K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.78 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 910 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 3600 mAh
  • Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (880 against 513 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 13.2% more screen real estate
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 457 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 77.6% 90.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 99.9%
PWM 116 Hz 258 Hz
Response time 10 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II
513 nits
8 Pro +72%
880 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
8 Pro +17%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 650
GPU clock 600 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 II
318
8 Pro +185%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II
1577
8 Pro +110%
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II
175532
8 Pro +234%
586732

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM - OxygenOS 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
8 Pro +2%
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II +10%
18:23 hr
8 Pro
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr
8 Pro +63%
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB
8 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 April 2020
Release date September 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

