Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 12% higher pixel density (457 vs 409 PPI)
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3600 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (102 vs 92 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (624 against 516 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.2% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 77.6% 85.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% -
PWM 116 Hz -
Response time 10 ms -
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II
516 nits
Nord 2 5G +21%
624 nits

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
Nord 2 5G +11%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 II
319
Nord 2 5G +155%
812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II
1575
Nord 2 5G +77%
2792
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia 10 II
135721
Nord 2 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II
171985
Nord 2 5G
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - OxygenOS 11.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
Nord 2 5G +34%
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II +14%
18:23 hr
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr
Nord 2 5G +41%
24:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB
Nord 2 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 July 2021
Release date September 2020 July 2021
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 369 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

