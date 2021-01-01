Sony Xperia 10 II vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- 12% higher pixel density (457 vs 409 PPI)
- Weighs 38 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3600 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 11% longer battery life (102 vs 92 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (624 against 516 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 8.2% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
76
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.6%
|85.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.1%
|-
|PWM
|116 Hz
|-
|Response time
|10 ms
|-
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|69 mm (2.72 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
319
Nord 2 5G +155%
812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1575
Nord 2 5G +77%
2792
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
135721
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
171985
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|-
|OxygenOS 11.3
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:08 hr
Nord 2 5G +34%
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II +14%
18:23 hr
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
17:40 hr
Nord 2 5G +41%
24:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|July 2021
|Release date
|September 2020
|July 2021
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 369 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.
