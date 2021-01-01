Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 II vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 II vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Сони Иксперия 10 II
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 5G
Sony Xperia 10 II
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 11% higher pixel density (457 vs 410 PPI)
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (316K versus 171K)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3600 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (117 vs 92 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (598 against 519 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.6% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 91.6%
PWM 116 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 10 ms 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II
519 nits
Nord CE 5G +15%
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
Nord CE 5G +9%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 600 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 II
319
Nord CE 5G +100%
637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II
1556
Nord CE 5G +15%
1793
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II
171905
Nord CE 5G +84%
316174
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - OxygenOS 11
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
Nord CE 5G +43%
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II
18:23 hr
Nord CE 5G +26%
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr
Nord CE 5G +85%
32:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB
Nord CE 5G +8%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 June 2021
Release date September 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 412 USD -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

