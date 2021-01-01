Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 II vs Galaxy A50 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 II vs Samsung Galaxy A50

Sony Xperia 10 II
Samsung Galaxy A50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 13% higher pixel density (457 vs 403 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (98 vs 92 hours)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3600 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
Galaxy A50

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 457 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.6% 85.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 141.5%
PWM 116 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 10 ms 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II
518 nits
Galaxy A50 +6%
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
Galaxy A50 +10%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 II
321
Galaxy A50 +4%
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II +28%
1552
Galaxy A50
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia 10 II
134577
Galaxy A50 +9%
146103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II +8%
173963
Galaxy A50
161742
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.1
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
Galaxy A50 +1%
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II +18%
18:23 hr
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr
Galaxy A50 +40%
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB
Galaxy A50 +1%
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 February 2019
Release date September 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 10 II. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A50.

