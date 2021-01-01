Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 II vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 II vs Samsung Galaxy A51

Сони Иксперия 10 II
Sony Xperia 10 II
VS
Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (92 vs 86 hours)
  • 13% higher pixel density (457 vs 405 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Thinner bezels – 9.8% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3600 mAh
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (636 against 513 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 346 and 318 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 77.6% 87.4%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 98.8%
PWM 116 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 10 ms 25 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II
513 nits
Galaxy A51 +24%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
Galaxy A51 +13%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 II
318
Galaxy A51 +9%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II +23%
1577
Galaxy A51
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II +1%
175532
Galaxy A51
173313
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (270th and 277th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM - One UI 2.5
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
Galaxy A51 +9%
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II +28%
18:23 hr
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr
Galaxy A51 +24%
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 II +4%
83.8 dB
Galaxy A51
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 December 2019
Release date September 2020 December 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 II.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (90%)
1 (10%)
Total votes: 10

Related comparisons

1. Sony Xperia 10 II or Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Sony Xperia 10 II or Apple iPhone SE (2020)
3. Sony Xperia 10 II or Xperia 10
4. Sony Xperia 10 II or Xperia 1
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A50
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Xiaomi Mi A3
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A31
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Huawei Honor 20
9. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Huawei Honor 9X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish