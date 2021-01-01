Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 II vs Galaxy A52 5G – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 II vs Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 13% higher pixel density (457 vs 405 PPI)
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (329K versus 173K)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3600 mAh
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (785 against 513 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
Galaxy A52 5G

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 77.6% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% -
PWM 116 Hz -
Response time 10 ms -
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II
513 nits
Galaxy A52 5G +53%
785 nits

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
Galaxy A52 5G +9%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 600 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 II
317
Galaxy A52 5G +103%
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II
1549
Galaxy A52 5G +27%
1961
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II
173769
Galaxy A52 5G +90%
329819

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2021
Release date September 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 400 USD
SAR (head) - 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is definitely a better buy.

