Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 II vs Galaxy A70 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 II vs Samsung Galaxy A70

Сони Иксперия 10 II
Sony Xperia 10 II
VS
Самсунг Галакси А70
Samsung Galaxy A70

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 16% higher pixel density (457 vs 393 PPI)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower
  • Weighs 32 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3600 mAh
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (103 vs 92 hours)
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (202K versus 175K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (607 against 513 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
Galaxy A70

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 77.6% 86%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% -
PWM 116 Hz -
Response time 10 ms -
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II
513 nits
Galaxy A70 +18%
607 nits

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
Galaxy A70 +11%
86%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and Samsung Galaxy A70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 612
GPU clock 600 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 II
318
Galaxy A70 +50%
477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II +70%
1577
Galaxy A70
929
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II
175532
Galaxy A70 +16%
202788

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - One UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
Galaxy A70 +10%
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II +5%
18:23 hr
Galaxy A70
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr
Galaxy A70 +116%
37:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6500 x 4920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 II +4%
83.8 dB
Galaxy A70
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2019
Release date September 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A70. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 II.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xperia 10 II vs Galaxy S10
2. Xperia 10 II vs Galaxy A71
3. Xperia 10 II vs Xperia 5
4. Xperia 10 II vs Xperia 10 Plus
5. Xperia 10 II vs Pixel 4a
6. Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy A50
7. Galaxy A70 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Galaxy A70 vs Redmi Note 9S
9. Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy A71
10. Galaxy A70 vs Redmi Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish