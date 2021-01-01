Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 II vs Galaxy M31s – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 II vs Samsung Galaxy M31s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M31s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 13% higher pixel density (457 vs 405 PPI)
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31s
  • Comes with 2400 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3600 mAh
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (611 against 522 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
Galaxy M31s

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.46 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.6% 84.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 98.2%
PWM 116 Hz 125 Hz
Response time 10 ms 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II
522 nits
Galaxy M31s +17%
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
Galaxy M31s +9%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and Samsung Galaxy M31s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II +26%
1605
Galaxy M31s
1270
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II
179426
Galaxy M31s +6%
190839
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (281st and 256th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM - One UI 2.1
OS size - 21.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
Galaxy M31s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II
18:23 hr
Galaxy M31s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr
Galaxy M31s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 II +1%
84.2 dB
Galaxy M31s
83.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 July 2020
Release date September 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 262 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M31s. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 II.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
