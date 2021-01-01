Sony Xperia 10 II vs Samsung Galaxy M31s
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M31s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 13% higher pixel density (457 vs 405 PPI)
- Weighs 44 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31s
- Comes with 2400 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3600 mAh
- Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (611 against 522 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.46 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.6%
|84.6%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.1%
|98.2%
|PWM
|116 Hz
|125 Hz
|Response time
|10 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|69 mm (2.72 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
323
Galaxy M31s +8%
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II +26%
1605
1270
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
179426
Galaxy M31s +6%
190839
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (281st and 256th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|-
|One UI 2.1
|OS size
|-
|21.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
17:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|July 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 262 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M31s. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 II.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1