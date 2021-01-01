Sony Xperia 10 II vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 16% higher pixel density (457 vs 393 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower
- Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3600 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Thinner bezels – 8.8% more screen real estate
- 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 752 and 321 points
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.6%
|86.4%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.1%
|-
|PWM
|116 Hz
|-
|Response time
|10 ms
|-
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|69 mm (2.72 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
321
Galaxy M52 5G +134%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1566
Galaxy M52 5G +74%
2731
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
199351
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|-
|One UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
17:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|September 2021
|Release date
|September 2020
|October 2021
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 404 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is definitely a better buy.
