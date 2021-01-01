Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 II vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (92 vs 79 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (393K versus 175K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (812 against 513 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Thinner bezels – 10.48% more screen real estate
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 21% higher pixel density (551 vs 457 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19:9
PPI 457 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 77.6% 88.08%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 98.1%
PWM 116 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 10 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II
513 nits
Galaxy S10 +58%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
Galaxy S10 +14%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 II
318
Galaxy S10 +118%
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II
1577
Galaxy S10 +29%
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II
175532
Galaxy S10 +124%
393293
AnTuTu Android Results (270th and 92nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.0
OS size - 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II +20%
12:08 hr
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II +45%
18:23 hr
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr
Galaxy S10 +22%
21:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB
Galaxy S10 +5%
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2019
Release date September 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

