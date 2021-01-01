Sony Xperia 10 II vs Samsung Galaxy S10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
- Shows 16% longer battery life (92 vs 79 hours)
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (393K versus 175K)
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (812 against 513 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Thinner bezels – 10.48% more screen real estate
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 21% higher pixel density (551 vs 457 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|551 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|77.6%
|88.08%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.1%
|98.1%
|PWM
|116 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|10 ms
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|Width
|69 mm (2.72 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
318
Galaxy S10 +118%
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1577
Galaxy S10 +29%
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175532
Galaxy S10 +124%
393293
AnTuTu Android Results (270th and 92nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|-
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|9.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II +20%
12:08 hr
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II +45%
18:23 hr
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
17:40 hr
Galaxy S10 +22%
21:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.48 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.59 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5