Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • 12% higher pixel density (457 vs 407 PPI)
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 174K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3600 mAh
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (118 vs 92 hours)
  • Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (821 against 510 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
Galaxy S20 FE

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.6% 84.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 95.7%
PWM 116 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 10 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II
510 nits
Galaxy S20 FE +61%
821 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
Galaxy S20 FE +9%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 II
319
Galaxy S20 FE +181%
896
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II
1555
Galaxy S20 FE +109%
3248
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II
174872
Galaxy S20 FE +210%
542024
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (281st and 34th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.0
OS size - 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
Galaxy S20 FE +20%
14:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II
18:23 hr
Galaxy S20 FE +1%
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr
Galaxy S20 FE +92%
33:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 19
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB
Galaxy S20 FE +7%
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2020
Release date September 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.341 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.447 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.

