Sony Xperia 10 II vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
- 12% higher pixel density (457 vs 407 PPI)
- Weighs 39 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 174K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3600 mAh
- Shows 28% longer battery life (118 vs 92 hours)
- Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (821 against 510 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|407 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.6%
|84.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.1%
|95.7%
|PWM
|116 Hz
|227 Hz
|Response time
|10 ms
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|69 mm (2.72 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
319
Galaxy S20 FE +181%
896
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1555
Galaxy S20 FE +109%
3248
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
174872
Galaxy S20 FE +210%
542024
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (281st and 34th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|-
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:08 hr
Galaxy S20 FE +20%
14:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:23 hr
Galaxy S20 FE +1%
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
17:40 hr
Galaxy S20 FE +92%
33:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|19
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.341 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.447 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.
