Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 175K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3600 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (789 against 513 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.9% more screen real estate
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
Galaxy S20 Plus

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 524 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 77.6% 90.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 99.7%
PWM 116 Hz 214 Hz
Response time 10 ms 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II
513 nits
Galaxy S20 Plus +54%
789 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
Galaxy S20 Plus +17%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 600 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II
1577
Galaxy S20 Plus +82%
2874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II
175532
Galaxy S20 Plus +197%
520533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (270th and 35th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.0
OS size - 23.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 84 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus +8%
13:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II +7%
18:23 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus
17:09 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus +21%
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 1.1x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB
Galaxy S20 Plus +1%
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2020
Release date September 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.38 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is definitely a better buy.

