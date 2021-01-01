Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 II vs Xperia 1 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 II vs Xperia 1

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Sony Xperia 1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (92 vs 79 hours)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3300 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (440K versus 175K)
  • 41% higher pixel density (643 vs 457 PPI)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (653 against 513 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
Xperia 1

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 21:9
PPI 457 ppi 643 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 77.6% 82%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 100%
PWM 116 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 10 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II
513 nits
Xperia 1 +27%
653 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 167 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP65
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
Xperia 1 +6%
82%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and Sony Xperia 1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 640
GPU clock 600 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 II
318
Xperia 1 +132%
737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 II
1577
Xperia 1 +63%
2578
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II
175532
Xperia 1 +151%
440044
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (270th and 72nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II +41%
12:08 hr
Xperia 1
8:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II +64%
18:23 hr
Xperia 1
11:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr
Xperia 1 +44%
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 135°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 II +2%
83.8 dB
Xperia 1
81.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2019
Release date September 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 887 USD
SAR (head) - 1.12 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
