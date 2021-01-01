Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Sony Xperia 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.