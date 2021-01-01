Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 II vs Xperia 10 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 II vs Xperia 10

Сони Иксперия 10 II
Sony Xperia 10 II
VS
Сони Иксперия 10
Sony Xperia 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Sony Xperia 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (92 vs 65 hours)
  • Comes with 730 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 2870 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (175K versus 115K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 II
vs
Xperia 10

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20.9:9
PPI 457 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 77.6% 79.53%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 97.3%
PWM 116 Hz 2336 Hz
Response time 10 ms 44.4 ms
Contrast - 1519:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 II
513 nits
Xperia 10 +6%
543 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 156 mm (6.14 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10 II
77.6%
Xperia 10 +2%
79.53%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 II and Sony Xperia 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 508
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 II +52%
175532
Xperia 10
115544

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 2870 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 II +43%
12:08 hr
Xperia 10
8:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 II +141%
18:23 hr
Xperia 10
7:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr
Xperia 10 +4%
18:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB
Xperia 10 +3%
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 February 2019
Release date September 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.31 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 10 II is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7

User opinions

