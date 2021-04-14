Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.