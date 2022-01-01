Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 III vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 III vs Google Pixel 6a

Сони Иксперия 10 III
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6а
Sony Xperia 10 III
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 III
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 III
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 III
558 nits
Pixel 6a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 154 mm (6.06 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 III
80.3%
Pixel 6a +3%
83%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 III and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 950 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 III
587
Pixel 6a +72%
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 III
1724
Pixel 6a +67%
2876
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 III
343285
Pixel 6a
n/a
CPU 110385 -
GPU 76645 -
Memory 63724 -
UX 94636 -
Total score 343285 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:12 hr -
Watching video 20:55 hr -
Gaming 07:34 hr -
Standby 114 hr -
General battery life
Xperia 10 III
37:45 hr
Pixel 6a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 III
88.7 dB
Pixel 6a
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 May 2022
Release date June 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xperia 10 III or Galaxy A52
2. Xperia 10 III or Galaxy A52 5G
3. Xperia 10 III or Xperia 1 III
4. Pixel 6a or iPhone 13
5. Pixel 6a or Pixel 5a 5G
6. Pixel 6a or OnePlus 9RT

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish