Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.