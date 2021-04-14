Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 III vs Xperia 1 III – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 III vs Xperia 1 III

Сони Иксперия 10 III
VS
Сони Иксперия 1 III
Sony Xperia 10 III
Sony Xperia 1 III

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Sony Xperia 1 III, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 III
  • Shows 67% longer battery life (137 vs 82 hours)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • 41% higher pixel density (643 vs 457 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 III
vs
Xperia 1 III

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 21:9
PPI 457 ppi 643 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 III
552 nits
Xperia 1 III
553 nits

Design and build

Height 154 mm (6.06 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 III
80.3%
Xperia 1 III +5%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 III and Sony Xperia 1 III in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Adreno 660
GPU clock 950 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2166 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 III
580
Xperia 1 III +92%
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 III
1726
Xperia 1 III +103%
3504
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 III +79%
15:36 hr
Xperia 1 III
8:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 III +112%
26:25 hr
Xperia 1 III
12:39 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 III +40%
31:35 hr
Xperia 1 III
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4.4x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 124°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 April 2021
Release date June 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 413 USD ~ 1088 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 III is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 vs Xperia 10 III
2. Galaxy A52 vs Xperia 10 III
3. Pixel 4a vs Xperia 10 III
4. Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Xperia 1 III
5. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Xperia 1 III
6. iPhone 12 Pro vs Xperia 1 III
7. Mi 11 Ultra vs Xperia 1 III

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish