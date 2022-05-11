Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
- Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
- Shows 43% longer battery life (49:38 vs 34:47 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 40% higher pixel density (457 vs 326 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 391K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|700 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|79%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|95.9%
|99.8%
|PWM
|253 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|67 mm (2.64 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|161 gramm (5.68 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
664
iPhone 11 +101%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1911
iPhone 11 +83%
3498
|CPU
|120786
|166661
|GPU
|100840
|256531
|Memory
|61107
|91027
|UX
|105255
|115651
|Total score
|391010
|633520
|Stability
|-
|71%
|Graphics test
|-
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|7561
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
|OS size
|23 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|16:06 hr
|11:39 hr
|Watching video
|24:58 hr
|15:16 hr
|Gaming
|07:06 hr
|05:09 hr
|Standby
|160 hr
|121 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (1st and 98th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
52
iPhone 11 +148%
129
Video quality
73
iPhone 11 +49%
109
Generic camera score
63
iPhone 11 +89%
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2019
|Release date
|June 2022
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 IV.
