Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Shows 43% longer battery life (49:38 vs 34:47 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 40% higher pixel density (457 vs 326 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 391K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 IV
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 457 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 99.8%
PWM 253 Hz Not detected
Response time 3 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 10 IV +2%
685 nits
iPhone 11
672 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 IV +4%
82%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 IV and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
664
iPhone 11 +101%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
1911
iPhone 11 +83%
3498
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 IV
391010
iPhone 11 +62%
633520
CPU 120786 166661
GPU 100840 256531
Memory 61107 91027
UX 105255 115651
Total score 391010 633520
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7561
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:06 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 24:58 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 07:06 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 160 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Xperia 10 IV +43%
49:38 hr
iPhone 11
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 10 IV
52
iPhone 11 +148%
129
Video quality
Xperia 10 IV
73
iPhone 11 +49%
109
Generic camera score
Xperia 10 IV
63
iPhone 11 +89%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 IV +3%
85.8 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2019
Release date June 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 IV.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

