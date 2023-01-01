Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max VS Sony Xperia 10 IV Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV Comes with 1313 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3687 mAh

Comes with 1313 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3687 mAh Shows 40% longer battery life (49:38 vs 35:25 hours)

Shows 40% longer battery life (49:38 vs 35:25 hours) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer Better grip in hands – the body is 11.1 mm narrower Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (723K versus 384K)

88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (723K versus 384K) Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (864 against 681 nits)

Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (864 against 681 nits) The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9 PPI 457 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 82% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 99.4% PWM 253 Hz 238 Hz Response time 3 ms 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xperia 10 IV 681 nits iPhone 12 Pro Max +27% 864 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 161 g (5.68 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 10 IV 82% iPhone 12 Pro Max +7% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) OS size 23 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3687 mAh Charge power 30 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:06 hr 12:04 hr Watching video 24:58 hr 14:25 hr Gaming 07:06 hr 07:11 hr Standby 160 hr 122 hr General battery life Xperia 10 IV +40% 49:38 hr iPhone 12 Pro Max 35:25 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (1st and 110th place)

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xperia 10 IV +6% 85.8 dB iPhone 12 Pro Max 81.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 October 2020 Release date June 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.