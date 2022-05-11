Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Apple iPhone 13
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
- Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
- Shows 30% longer battery life (47:13 vs 36:13 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 396K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 21% higher peek brightness (825 against 680 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|700 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|129%
|PWM
|-
|609 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|67 mm (2.64 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|161 gramm (5.68 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|-
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
660
iPhone 13 +162%
1726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1897
iPhone 13 +144%
4635
|CPU
|-
|219838
|GPU
|-
|329364
|Memory
|-
|121868
|UX
|-
|133943
|Total score
|396055
|797527
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|52 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|8780
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3227 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|16:56 hr
|13:11 hr
|Watching video
|26:35 hr
|14:33 hr
|Gaming
|06:05 hr
|05:31 hr
|Standby
|121 hr
|123 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (3rd and 60th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
138
Video quality
117
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|June 2022
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.
