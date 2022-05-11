Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 IV vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (47:13 vs 36:13 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 396K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 21% higher peek brightness (825 against 680 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 IV
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 457 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 10 IV
680 nits
iPhone 13 +21%
825 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 IV
82%
iPhone 13 +5%
86%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 IV and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
660
iPhone 13 +162%
1726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
1897
iPhone 13 +144%
4635
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 IV
396055
iPhone 13 +101%
797527
CPU - 219838
GPU - 329364
Memory - 121868
UX - 133943
Total score 396055 797527
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8780
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:56 hr 13:11 hr
Watching video 26:35 hr 14:33 hr
Gaming 06:05 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 121 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Xperia 10 IV +30%
47:13 hr
iPhone 13
36:13 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (3rd and 60th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 IV
n/a
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2021
Release date June 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

