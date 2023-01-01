Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Sony Xperia 10 IV Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh

Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 384K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony

Stereo speakers

Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (836 against 681 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9 PPI 457 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 82% 86% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 99.5% PWM 253 Hz 60 Hz Response time 3 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xperia 10 IV 681 nits iPhone 14 +23% 836 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 161 g (5.68 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 10 IV 82% iPhone 14 +5% 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) OS size 23 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 30 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:06 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 24:58 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 07:06 hr 05:24 hr Standby 160 hr 122 hr General battery life Xperia 10 IV +33% 49:38 hr iPhone 14 37:24 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking (1st and 62nd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9 Focal length 27 mm 23 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 10 IV 52 iPhone 14 +160% 135 Video quality Xperia 10 IV 73 iPhone 14 +100% 146 Generic camera score Xperia 10 IV 63 iPhone 14 +111% 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xperia 10 IV +6% 85.8 dB iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 September 2022 Release date June 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.