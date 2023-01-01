Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 IV vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (49:38 vs 37:24 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 384K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (836 against 681 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 IV
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 457 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 99.5%
PWM 253 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 3 ms 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 10 IV
681 nits
iPhone 14 +23%
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 161 g (5.68 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 IV
82%
iPhone 14 +5%
86%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 IV and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
659
iPhone 14 +163%
1734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
1899
iPhone 14 +150%
4750
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 IV
384675
iPhone 14 +112%
813917
CPU 120786 212927
GPU 100840 344469
Memory 61107 130488
UX 105255 132690
Total score 384675 813917
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.1 °C 42.4 °C
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9418
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
OS size 23 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:06 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 24:58 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 07:06 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 160 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Xperia 10 IV +33%
49:38 hr
iPhone 14
37:24 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (1st and 62nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 27 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 10 IV
52
iPhone 14 +160%
135
Video quality
Xperia 10 IV
73
iPhone 14 +100%
146
Generic camera score
Xperia 10 IV
63
iPhone 14 +111%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xperia 10 IV +6%
85.8 dB
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2022
Release date June 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
