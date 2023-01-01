Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Apple iPhone 14
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
- Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh
- Shows 33% longer battery life (49:38 vs 37:24 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 384K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (836 against 681 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
76
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|700 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|95.9%
|99.5%
|PWM
|253 Hz
|60 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|12 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|67 mm (2.64 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|161 g (5.68 oz)
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
659
iPhone 14 +163%
1734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1899
iPhone 14 +150%
4750
|CPU
|120786
|212927
|GPU
|100840
|344469
|Memory
|61107
|130488
|UX
|105255
|132690
|Total score
|384675
|813917
|Max surface temperature
|36.1 °C
|42.4 °C
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9418
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|OS size
|23 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3279 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:31 hr
|Web browsing
|16:06 hr
|13:45 hr
|Watching video
|24:58 hr
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|07:06 hr
|05:24 hr
|Standby
|160 hr
|122 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (1st and 62nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|27 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
52
iPhone 14 +160%
135
Video quality
73
iPhone 14 +100%
146
Generic camera score
63
iPhone 14 +111%
133
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3