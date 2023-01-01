Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 IV vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Apple iPhone XR

Sony Xperia 10 IV
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 45 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Comes with 2058 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Shows 50% longer battery life (49:38 vs 33:02 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 40% higher pixel density (457 vs 326 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (501K versus 384K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 659 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 IV
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 457 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 100%
PWM 253 Hz Not detected
Response time 3 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 10 IV +7%
681 nits
iPhone XR
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 161 g (5.68 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 IV +4%
82%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 IV and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Apple A12 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
659
iPhone XR +68%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
1899
iPhone XR +16%
2203
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 IV
384675
iPhone XR +30%
501351
CPU 120786 142301
GPU 100840 188718
Memory 61107 70367
UX 105255 104916
Total score 384675 501351
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.1 °C 42.6 °C
Stability - 69%
Graphics test - 31 FPS
Graphics score - 5231
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
OS size 23 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:06 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 24:58 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 07:06 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 160 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Xperia 10 IV +50%
49:38 hr
iPhone XR
33:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 10 IV
52
iPhone XR +98%
103
Video quality
Xperia 10 IV
73
iPhone XR +32%
96
Generic camera score
Xperia 10 IV
63
iPhone XR +60%
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xperia 10 IV
85.8 dB
iPhone XR +2%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2018
Release date June 2022 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 10 IV is definitely a better buy.

