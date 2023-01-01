Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Apple iPhone XS VS Sony Xperia 10 IV Apple iPhone XS Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 45 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV Shows 118% longer battery life (49:38 vs 22:46 hours)

Shows 118% longer battery life (49:38 vs 22:46 hours) Comes with 2342 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2658 mAh

Comes with 2342 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2658 mAh Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB

Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (530K versus 384K)

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (530K versus 384K) Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 659 points

68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 659 points Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9 PPI 457 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 98.8% PWM 253 Hz 240 Hz Response time 3 ms 4.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xperia 10 IV +7% 681 nits iPhone XS 635 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 161 g (5.68 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 10 IV 82% iPhone XS +1% 82.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) OS size 23 GB 11.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2658 mAh Charge power 30 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:06 hr 07:30 hr Watching video 24:58 hr 09:19 hr Gaming 07:06 hr 04:45 hr Standby 160 hr 80 hr General battery life Xperia 10 IV +118% 49:38 hr iPhone XS 22:46 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 32 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 10 IV 52 iPhone XS n/a Video quality Xperia 10 IV 73 iPhone XS n/a Generic camera score Xperia 10 IV 63 iPhone XS n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xperia 10 IV 85.8 dB iPhone XS +2% 87.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 September 2018 Release date June 2022 September 2018 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 10 IV. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XS.