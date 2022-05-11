Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 IV vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Google Pixel 7

Sony Xperia 10 IV
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Shows 70% longer battery life (49:38 vs 29:08 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 10% higher pixel density (457 vs 416 PPI)
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (754K versus 391K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (983 against 685 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 IV
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 98.5%
PWM 253 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 10 IV
685 nits
Pixel 7 +44%
983 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 IV
82%
Pixel 7 +4%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 IV and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
664
Pixel 7 +59%
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
1911
Pixel 7 +73%
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 IV
391010
Pixel 7 +93%
754428
CPU 120786 203616
GPU 100840 295372
Memory 61107 108654
UX 105255 142235
Total score 391010 754428
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 61%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6508
PCMark 3.0 score - 10598
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 23 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:06 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 24:58 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 07:06 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 160 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Xperia 10 IV +70%
49:38 hr
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 10 IV
52
Pixel 7 +179%
145
Video quality
Xperia 10 IV
73
Pixel 7 +96%
143
Generic camera score
Xperia 10 IV
63
Pixel 7 +122%
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 IV
85.8 dB
Pixel 7 +3%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 October 2022
Release date June 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

