Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.