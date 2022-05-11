Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 IV vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Motorola Edge 30

Сони Икспери 10 IV
VS
Моторола Эдж 30
Sony Xperia 10 IV
Motorola Edge 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (685 against 629 nits)
  • 13% higher pixel density (457 vs 405 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.23 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (543K versus 391K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 829 and 664 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 IV
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 96%
PWM 253 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 3 ms 13 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 10 IV +9%
685 nits
Edge 30
629 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 IV
82%
Edge 30 +5%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 IV and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 840 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
664
Edge 30 +25%
829
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
1911
Edge 30 +50%
2868
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 IV
391010
Edge 30 +39%
543997
CPU 120786 132596
GPU 100840 175192
Memory 61107 100478
UX 105255 133352
Total score 391010 543997
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
OS size 23 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:06 hr -
Watching video 24:58 hr -
Gaming 07:06 hr -
Standby 160 hr -
General battery life
Xperia 10 IV
49:38 hr
Edge 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 IV +1%
85.8 dB
Edge 30
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 April 2022
Release date June 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xperia 10 IV or Galaxy A53 5G
2. Xperia 10 IV or Pixel 6
3. Xperia 10 IV or Xperia 10 III
4. Xperia 10 IV or Xperia 5 IV
5. Edge 30 or Pixel 6
6. Edge 30 or Edge 20
7. Edge 30 or Moto G200
8. Edge 30 or Moto G82 5G
9. Edge 30 or Edge 30 Fusion

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish