Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Nokia X30, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 12% higher pixel density (457 vs 409 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Nokia X30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 144.3%
PWM 253 Hz 92 Hz
Response time 3 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 10 IV
685 nits
Nokia X30 +4%
711 nits
Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 IV
82%
Nokia X30 +4%
85%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 IV and Nokia X30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
664
Nokia X30 +6%
704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
1911
Nokia X30 +6%
2029
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 IV
391010
Nokia X30 +3%
403904
CPU 120786 -
GPU 100840 -
Memory 61107 -
UX 105255 -
Total score 391010 403904
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1211
PCMark 3.0 score - 8462
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
OS size 23 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:06 hr -
Watching video 24:58 hr -
Gaming 07:06 hr -
Standby 160 hr -
General battery life
Xperia 10 IV
49:38 hr
Nokia X30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 IV +4%
85.8 dB
Nokia X30
82.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 September 2022
Release date June 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia X30. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 IV.

