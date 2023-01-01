Sony Xperia 10 IV vs OnePlus 9 Pro VS Sony Xperia 10 IV OnePlus 9 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV Shows 56% longer battery life (49:38 vs 31:51 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Weighs 36 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 384K)

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (869 against 681 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9 PPI 457 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 97.8% PWM 253 Hz 192 Hz Response time 3 ms 41.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xperia 10 IV 681 nits 9 Pro +28% 869 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 161 g (5.68 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 10 IV 82% 9 Pro +10% 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM - OxygenOS 13 OS size 23 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 30 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:06 hr 11:28 hr Watching video 24:58 hr 12:04 hr Gaming 07:06 hr 05:09 hr Standby 160 hr 113 hr General battery life Xperia 10 IV +56% 49:38 hr 9 Pro 31:51 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 140° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 10 IV 52 9 Pro +148% 129 Video quality Xperia 10 IV 73 9 Pro +48% 108 Generic camera score Xperia 10 IV 63 9 Pro +97% 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xperia 10 IV +6% 85.8 dB 9 Pro 81.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 March 2021 Release date June 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.