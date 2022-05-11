Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.