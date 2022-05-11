Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 IV vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 IV vs OnePlus Nord 2T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 58% longer battery life (49:38 vs 31:29 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 11% higher pixel density (457 vs 410 PPI)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (673K versus 391K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 IV
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 98.3%
PWM 253 Hz 193 Hz
Response time 3 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 10 IV +7%
685 nits
Nord 2T
640 nits
Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 IV
82%
Nord 2T +5%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 IV and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
664
Nord 2T +25%
828
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
1911
Nord 2T +48%
2836
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 IV
391010
Nord 2T +72%
673241
CPU 120786 175579
GPU 100840 245229
Memory 61107 114842
UX 105255 131394
Total score 391010 673241
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 27 FPS
Graphics score - 4605
PCMark 3.0 score - 9951
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM - OxygenOS 12.1
OS size 23 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:06 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 24:58 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 07:06 hr 05:15 hr
Standby 160 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Xperia 10 IV +58%
49:38 hr
Nord 2T
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 IV
85.8 dB
Nord 2T +2%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 May 2022
Release date June 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.

