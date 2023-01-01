Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Samsung Galaxy A13 5G VS Sony Xperia 10 IV Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 69% higher pixel density (457 vs 270 PPI)

69% higher pixel density (457 vs 270 PPI) 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 245K)

56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 245K) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (681 against 436 nits)

Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (681 against 436 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB

Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED PLS TFT Size 6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9 PPI 457 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% 81.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 89.4% PWM 253 Hz Not detected Response time 3 ms 35 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1519:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Xperia 10 IV +56% 681 nits Galaxy A13 5G 436 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 161 g (5.68 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 10 IV +1% 82% Galaxy A13 5G 81.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM - One UI Core 4.1 OS size 23 GB 16.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:06 hr - Watching video 24:58 hr - Gaming 07:06 hr - Standby 160 hr - General battery life Xperia 10 IV 49:38 hr Galaxy A13 5G n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 10 IV 52 Galaxy A13 5G n/a Video quality Xperia 10 IV 73 Galaxy A13 5G n/a Generic camera score Xperia 10 IV 63 Galaxy A13 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xperia 10 IV +5% 85.8 dB Galaxy A13 5G 82.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced May 2022 December 2021 Release date June 2022 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 10 IV is definitely a better buy.