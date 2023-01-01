Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Samsung Galaxy A23
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 37% longer battery life (49:38 vs 36:17 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (391K versus 267K)
- Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (689 against 468 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- 14% higher pixel density (457 vs 400 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9.9 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
61
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
39
24
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
35
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
93
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|460 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|700 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|83%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|95.9%
|-
|PWM
|253 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|67 mm (2.64 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|161 g (5.68 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 IV +72%
665
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 IV +17%
1920
1646
|CPU
|120786
|81885
|GPU
|100840
|48510
|Memory
|61107
|64789
|UX
|105255
|71783
|Total score
|391189
|267301
|Max surface temperature
|36.1 °C
|-
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|440
|Web score
|-
|6864
|Video editing
|-
|4224
|Photo editing
|-
|13584
|Data manipulation
|-
|5761
|Writing score
|-
|8441
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|-
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|23 GB
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|16:06 hr
|13:42 hr
|Watching video
|24:58 hr
|12:41 hr
|Gaming
|07:06 hr
|06:33 hr
|Standby
|160 hr
|127 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (1st and 91st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
52
Video quality
Generic camera score
63
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 15 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 10 IV is definitely a better buy.
