Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (49:38 vs 36:17 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (391K versus 267K)
  • Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (689 against 468 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 14% higher pixel density (457 vs 400 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.9 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Evaluation of Sony Xperia 10 IV and Samsung Galaxy A23 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 IV
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type OLED PLS TFT
Size 6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 460 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% -
PWM 253 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 10 IV +47%
689 nits
Galaxy A23
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 161 g (5.68 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 IV
82%
Galaxy A23 +1%
83%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 IV and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 IV +72%
665
Galaxy A23
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 IV +17%
1920
Galaxy A23
1646
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 IV +46%
391189
Galaxy A23
267301
CPU 120786 81885
GPU 100840 48510
Memory 61107 64789
UX 105255 71783
Total score 391189 267301
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.1 °C -
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 440
Web score - 6864
Video editing - 4224
Photo editing - 13584
Data manipulation - 5761
Writing score - 8441
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - One UI 5.0
OS size 23 GB 24 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:06 hr 13:42 hr
Watching video 24:58 hr 12:41 hr
Gaming 07:06 hr 06:33 hr
Standby 160 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Xperia 10 IV +37%
49:38 hr
Galaxy A23
36:17 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (1st and 91st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xperia 10 IV
85.8 dB
Galaxy A23
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2022 March 2022
Release date June 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 15 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 10 IV is definitely a better buy.

