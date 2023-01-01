Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Samsung Galaxy A32 VS Sony Xperia 10 IV Samsung Galaxy A32 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 220K)

74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 220K) Shows 42% longer battery life (49:38 vs 35:02 hours)

Shows 42% longer battery life (49:38 vs 35:02 hours) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution 11% higher pixel density (457 vs 411 PPI)

11% higher pixel density (457 vs 411 PPI) The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (809 against 681 nits)

Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (809 against 681 nits) Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Sony Xperia 10 IV Price Samsung Galaxy A32 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Super AMOLED Size 6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9 PPI 457 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.9% - PWM 253 Hz - Response time 3 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Xperia 10 IV 681 nits Galaxy A32 +19% 809 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 161 g (5.68 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 10 IV 82% Galaxy A32 +3% 84.6%

Performance Tests of Sony Xperia 10 IV and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Mediatek Helio G80 Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Xperia 10 IV +90% 659 Galaxy A32 347 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Xperia 10 IV +48% 1899 Galaxy A32 1283 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Xperia 10 IV +74% 384675 Galaxy A32 220576 CPU 120786 65278 GPU 100840 56558 Memory 61107 36467 UX 105255 62688 Total score 384675 220576 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM - One UI 5.0 OS size 23 GB 18.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:19 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:06 hr 12:46 hr Watching video 24:58 hr 14:17 hr Gaming 07:06 hr 06:20 hr Standby 160 hr 115 hr General battery life Xperia 10 IV +42% 49:38 hr Galaxy A32 35:02 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (1st and 120th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5380 x 3620 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 10 IV 52 Galaxy A32 n/a Video quality Xperia 10 IV 73 Galaxy A32 n/a Generic camera score Xperia 10 IV 63 Galaxy A32 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xperia 10 IV 85.8 dB Galaxy A32 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2022 February 2021 Release date June 2022 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.45 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 10 IV is definitely a better buy.