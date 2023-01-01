Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Samsung Galaxy A51 VS Sony Xperia 10 IV Samsung Galaxy A51 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Shows 87% longer battery life (49:38 vs 26:33 hours)

Shows 87% longer battery life (49:38 vs 26:33 hours) 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 212K)

81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 212K) Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695 The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (681 against 631 nits)

Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (681 against 631 nits) 13% higher pixel density (457 vs 405 PPI) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Super AMOLED Size 6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9 PPI 457 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 98.8% PWM 253 Hz 242 Hz Response time 3 ms 25 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xperia 10 IV +8% 681 nits Galaxy A51 631 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 161 g (5.68 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 10 IV 82% Galaxy A51 +7% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM - One UI 5.0 OS size 23 GB 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 30 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 35 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:06 hr 09:34 hr Watching video 24:58 hr 11:29 hr Gaming 07:06 hr 05:12 hr Standby 160 hr 83 hr General battery life Xperia 10 IV +87% 49:38 hr Galaxy A51 26:33 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 40 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 10 IV 52 Galaxy A51 n/a Video quality Xperia 10 IV 73 Galaxy A51 n/a Generic camera score Xperia 10 IV 63 Galaxy A51 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xperia 10 IV +5% 85.8 dB Galaxy A51 81.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2022 December 2019 Release date June 2022 December 2019 SAR (head) - 0.596 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.45 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 10 IV is definitely a better buy.