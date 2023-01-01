Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 IV vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Samsung Galaxy A51

VS
Sony Xperia 10 IV
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 87% longer battery life (49:38 vs 26:33 hours)
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 212K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (681 against 631 nits)
  • 13% higher pixel density (457 vs 405 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 IV
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 98.8%
PWM 253 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 3 ms 25 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 10 IV +8%
681 nits
Galaxy A51
631 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 161 g (5.68 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 IV
82%
Galaxy A51 +7%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 IV and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 IV +90%
659
Galaxy A51
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 IV +48%
1899
Galaxy A51
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 IV +81%
384675
Galaxy A51
212319
CPU 120786 63753
GPU 100840 43839
Memory 61107 43507
UX 105255 62692
Total score 384675 212319
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.1 °C 42.2 °C
Stability - 95%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 812
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - One UI 5.0
OS size 23 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:06 hr 09:34 hr
Watching video 24:58 hr 11:29 hr
Gaming 07:06 hr 05:12 hr
Standby 160 hr 83 hr
General battery life
Xperia 10 IV +87%
49:38 hr
Galaxy A51
26:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xperia 10 IV +5%
85.8 dB
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 December 2019
Release date June 2022 December 2019
SAR (head) - 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 10 IV is definitely a better buy.

