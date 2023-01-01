Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Samsung Galaxy A52 VS Sony Xperia 10 IV Samsung Galaxy A52 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV Shows 54% longer battery life (49:38 vs 32:10 hours)

Shows 54% longer battery life (49:38 vs 32:10 hours) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 336K)

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 336K) 12% higher pixel density (457 vs 407 PPI)

12% higher pixel density (457 vs 407 PPI) The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer Better grip in hands – the body is 8.1 mm narrower Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (792 against 681 nits)

Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (792 against 681 nits) Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Sony Xperia 10 IV Price Samsung Galaxy A52 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Super AMOLED Size 6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9 PPI 457 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 99.3% PWM 253 Hz 183 Hz Response time 3 ms 4.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xperia 10 IV 681 nits Galaxy A52 +16% 792 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 161 g (5.68 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 10 IV 82% Galaxy A52 +3% 84.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM - One UI 5.0 OS size 23 GB 25.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 30 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:06 hr 11:08 hr Watching video 24:58 hr 12:14 hr Gaming 07:06 hr 05:40 hr Standby 160 hr 117 hr General battery life Xperia 10 IV +54% 49:38 hr Galaxy A52 32:10 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 10 IV 52 Galaxy A52 n/a Video quality Xperia 10 IV 73 Galaxy A52 n/a Generic camera score Xperia 10 IV 63 Galaxy A52 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xperia 10 IV 85.8 dB Galaxy A52 +3% 88.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2022 March 2021 Release date June 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 10 IV. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52.