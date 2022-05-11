Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.